Adele fans convinced she's married to Rich Paul after spotting cryptic clue in photo

This clue comes after Adele admitted recently that she will 'absolutely' get married again.

Adele's fans are convinced that she has wed her boyfriend Rich Paul after they spotted a clue in the background of one of her recent social posts.

The singer shared a series of images from her Los Angeles home this weekend as she celebrated her first Emmy win for her concert Adele: One Night Only.

She was previously married to Simon Konecki, who she shares a nine-year-old son, Angelo, with.

Adele posed with her new Emmy trophy. Picture: Instagram

Adele posted a snap of her Emmy trophy alongside a stack of books as well as a personalised game with the label 'The Paul's' inscribed on it.

This then prompted a series of comments from excited fans who were guessing that the star has married the sports agent.

The singing superstar and her boyfriend first met a few years ago but went public in summer of 2021.

A game with the etching 'The Paul's' can be seen on the table. Picture: Instagram

"What does The Paul's mean?", one eager fan commented.

Another said: "Does this mean she's married!"

Adele and Rich are yet to comment on the rumours of their wedding, but this personalised game may be a wedding present from a guest.

Adele and Rich Paul have been loved up since going public last summer. Picture: Getty Images

Just last month in an interview with ELLE magazine, Adele responded to rumours that she was engaged, and said that she "might as well be married."

"I've never been in love like this,' she revealed. "I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids."

The pair keep their relationship low key, but did announce that they had moved in together and bought a house earlier this year.