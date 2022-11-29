Adele 'scopes out' New Year's wedding to boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is said to be thinking about marrying her boyfriend Rich Paul over New Year's!

Adele is said to be 'eyeing up' a wedding in the New Year to boyfriend Rich Paul according to sources.

The 'I Drink Wine' singer is currently embarking on a huge Vegas residency performing all of her hits, and are set to potentially become Mr and Mrs before the year is over.

The singer and sports agent started dating in the summer of 2021 and have been inseparable ever since, therefore a potential marriage seems to be on the cards.

Adele and Rich Paul have been loved up since going public last summer. Picture: Getty Images

Rich has even come to watch his beau perform to sold-out crowds at her Vegas residency, and sources have now reported that the pair could be walking down the aisle.

The source claimed to this publication: "If Adele wants a wedding soon, Rich will probably say yes."

"Pals hint they could even imagine a New Year's Eve wedding so the pair can ring in 2023 as husband and wife," the insider continued.

Adele is currently wowing crowds in Vegas. Picture: Getty

The source added that the singer doesn't want to put any pressure on Rich, but is revealing how "completely honest about how in love she is."

Rich is reportedly on board and a "very chilled person so is happy to go with the flow" in their relationship.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki and shares son Angelo with him.