Adele finally addresses engagement rumours to Rich Paul

16 August 2022, 13:06 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 13:07

And she revealed the news in the most Adele way possible!

Adele gave fans a rare glimpse into her relationship and private life with Rich Paul in a new interview with Elle.

The 'Hello' singer is currently dating American sports agent Rich Paul, and has revealed that she "has never been in love like this".

She shares her son Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, and confirmed her romance with her new love in September 2021.

Adele breaks silence on relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul

Speaking to the publication about Rich, who is the founder of a management agency which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, she said: "I'm obsessed with him."

She was asked if she would want to get married again, and Adele did not hesitate to say yes. "Yes, absolutely", she said.

"Well! Well. Well, I’m not married", she clarified and laughed, "I'm not married."

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more

Adele performing this year in London
Adele performing this year in London. Picture: Getty Images

She squashed the reports that she was engaged by saying: "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!"

"I'm just in looooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be", she said. "I might as well be married."

Adele split with her ex Konecki in April 2019, and her latest album '30' details the relationship breakdown.

