Black Panther 'Wakanda Forever' Album soundtrack revealed

The list of names featured on the upcoming Marvel film's soundtrack is looking good!

The list of artists that will feature in the upcoming Marvel film's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack has been released and it's safe to say that the list of names is exciting.

Rihanna even made her solo comeback for the first time in six years on the single 'Lift Me Up' especially for the album, which will be the song played on the closing credits.

Artists such as Stormzy and Burna Boy join the R&B songstress on the A-lister filled album, which will be released this Friday 4th November.

Rihanna at the Wakanda Forever World Premiere. Picture: Getty Images

The album, which serves as a companion to the upcoming Marvel film, features 19 new songs.

Composer Ludwig Göransson, said in a statement that “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration.

He continued: "When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention."

Stormzy is recording a song for Wakanda Forever. . Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna's sensational comeback "Lift Me Up" is the first track on the album, and Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot "Mi Pueblo" closes off the album.

The score of the upcoming Marvel film will be released a week later on 11th November, and the album 'inspired' by the film, will be released this Friday.

See the full album tracklist below:

The album soundtrack cover. Picture: Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records

01: Rihanna: “Lift Me Up”

02: DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Love & Loyalty (Believe)”

03: Burna Boy: “Alone”

04: Tems: “No Woman No Cry”

05: Vivir Quintana / Mare Advertencia: “Árboles Bajo el Mar”

06: Foudeqush / Ludwig Göransson: “Con la Brisa”

07: Snow tha Product: “La Vida” [ft. E-40]

08: Stormzy: “Interlude”

09: Fireboy DML: “Coming Back fro You”

10: Tobe Nwigwe / Fat Nwigwe: “They Want It, but No Performed”

11: ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik: “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one”

12: OG Dayv: “Limoncello” [ft. Future]

13: Ckay: “Anya Mmiri” [ft. PinkPantheress]

14: Bloody Civilian: “Wake Up” [ft. Rema]

15: Alemán: “Pantera” [ft. Rema]

16: DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Jele”

17: Blue Rojo: “Inframundo”

18: Calle x Vida / Foudeqush: “No Digas Mi Nombre”

19: Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot: “Mi Pueblo”