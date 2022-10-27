Letitia Wright pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

27 October 2022, 17:07

The actresses red carpet outfit honoured her late co-star, who died in 2020.

Letitia Wright has honoured her late co-star Chadwick Boseman at the world premiere of 'Wakanda Forever' by wearing a similar outfit to that of Boseman at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The British actress plays Shuri in the Marvel film, and has honoured her on-screen brother King T'Challa in a sleek black suit donned with crystals.

The outfit is reminiscent to that of Boseman's, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

Letitia Wright wore this to the Wakanda Forever premiere.
Letitia Wright wore this to the Wakanda Forever premiere. Picture: Getty Images

Boseman died in August of 2020 after privately battling colon cancer for multiple years.

After his death in 2020, Wright produced a spoken-word statement about her co-star and said: "A soul so beautiful, when you walked into the room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place."

The sequel to the 2018 film was reworked in order to honour Boseman's legacy, and the director has reportedly 'reshaped the film' in memory of him.

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever': release date, cast, trailer, plot and more

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Academy Awards.
Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Academy Awards. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna is making her music comeback in the upcoming Marvel film, as her song 'Lift Me Up' features in the closing credits soundtrack.

The upcoming film will be released in the UK on the 11th November in the US and UK.

The cast consists of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Michaela Coel, and Danny Sapani.

