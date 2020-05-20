Crazy Titch reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine "snitching" in new interview

20 May 2020, 16:25

Crazy Titch responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine"snitching"
Crazy Titch responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine"snitching". Picture: PA/Getty

Grime star Crazy Titch spoke out about 6ix9ine in a new interview from prison.

Crazy Titch, real name Carl Dobson, was one of the biggest names in the UK Grime scene alongside the likes of Wiley and Dizzee Rascal before the East London MC was sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2005.

A petition was started in 2019 attempting to get Crazy Titch rapper a new trial after claims there were a 'combination of injustices at his original trial and now the rapper has spoken out from prison to share his thoughts on a number of issues, including Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison and is now in home confinement
Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison and is now in home confinement. Picture: Getty

Addressing the now infamous story of Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperating with the police to bring down his former Nine Trey Bloods gang, which saw the New York rapper labelled a "rat" by Snoop Dogg, Crazy Titch had some words for those "making excuses for his behaviour".

In the interview with LSL TV, Crazy Titch dismissed any justifications for 6ix9ine's "snitching" because his former associates robbed him.

Titch said, "When that snitch gets home people are gonna bread him. You know why? They're not criminals. I don't know why anyone's gonna be surprised. I don't expect anyone who's not a criminal to have criminal values."

Crazy Titch went on to say, "We've got them here in the UK. We have UK rappers that are snitches and their bredrins know that they're snitches."

Titch also had words for people saying they would "snitch" if they were in Tekashi 6ix9ine's situation and he told them, "9 to 5 people, stop saying 'if that happened to my family I'd snitch'. Do you know why you wouldn't snitch? Cos you're not a criminal What you'd be doing is what you're entitled to do."

During the interview, Crazy Titch also spoke on the rise in violence in his native London borough of Newham and claimed: "it will fade out".

The 'I Can C U' rapper said, "If the Tottenham and Hackney thing can fade out, this thing can fade it. My hope is a generation will not care and they'll have the whole of Newham."

He added, "No one put Newham on the telly before me - nobody. Any MC that says it needs to slap himself in the face. You're lying."

Crazy Titch is currently set to face parole from prison in 2035 at the earliest. Check out his full interview on LSL TV.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram, job and family revealed.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram and real name revealed
Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly breaches California law after sharing a video of Snoop Dogg

Tekashi 6ix9ine's video exposing Snoop Dogg may have violated his parole
Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Ariana Grande defending her No.1 Billboard chart position

Tekashi 6ix9ine claps back after accusing Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber of 'cheating'
Tekashi 6ix9ine debut his new colourful hairstyle on Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine divides fans with new rainbow braided hairstyle
Tekashi 6ix9ine baby mama taunts Future with savage Lori Harvey comment amid beef

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina savagely drags Lori Harvey amid Future beef

More News

Jennifer Lopez, 50, freaks out fans after they spot 'creepy man' in selfie.

Jennifer Lopez fans spooked after spotting 'creepy masked man' in her window
Jason Derulo chipped his two front teeth during a TikTok challenge.

WATCH: Jason Derulo 'breaks front teeth' during corn on the cob TikTok challenge
Kim Kardashian has come under fire for her new range of 'nude' face masks.

Kim Kardashian slammed over "offensive" face masks for black women
Ashanti responds to Ja Rule dating rumours

Ashanti finally responds to Ja Rule dating rumours

Nicki Minaj fans troll Usher after he claims she's a "product of Lil Kim"

Nicki Minaj fans drag Usher after singer says she's a "product of Lil Kim"

Nicki Minaj