Crazy Titch reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine "snitching" in new interview

Crazy Titch responds to Tekashi 6ix9ine"snitching". Picture: PA/Getty

Grime star Crazy Titch spoke out about 6ix9ine in a new interview from prison.

Crazy Titch, real name Carl Dobson, was one of the biggest names in the UK Grime scene alongside the likes of Wiley and Dizzee Rascal before the East London MC was sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2005.

A petition was started in 2019 attempting to get Crazy Titch rapper a new trial after claims there were a 'combination of injustices at his original trial and now the rapper has spoken out from prison to share his thoughts on a number of issues, including Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison and is now in home confinement. Picture: Getty

Addressing the now infamous story of Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperating with the police to bring down his former Nine Trey Bloods gang, which saw the New York rapper labelled a "rat" by Snoop Dogg, Crazy Titch had some words for those "making excuses for his behaviour".

In the interview with LSL TV, Crazy Titch dismissed any justifications for 6ix9ine's "snitching" because his former associates robbed him.

Titch said, "When that snitch gets home people are gonna bread him. You know why? They're not criminals. I don't know why anyone's gonna be surprised. I don't expect anyone who's not a criminal to have criminal values."

Crazy Titch went on to say, "We've got them here in the UK. We have UK rappers that are snitches and their bredrins know that they're snitches."

Titch also had words for people saying they would "snitch" if they were in Tekashi 6ix9ine's situation and he told them, "9 to 5 people, stop saying 'if that happened to my family I'd snitch'. Do you know why you wouldn't snitch? Cos you're not a criminal What you'd be doing is what you're entitled to do."

During the interview, Crazy Titch also spoke on the rise in violence in his native London borough of Newham and claimed: "it will fade out".

The 'I Can C U' rapper said, "If the Tottenham and Hackney thing can fade out, this thing can fade it. My hope is a generation will not care and they'll have the whole of Newham."

He added, "No one put Newham on the telly before me - nobody. Any MC that says it needs to slap himself in the face. You're lying."

Crazy Titch is currently set to face parole from prison in 2035 at the earliest. Check out his full interview on LSL TV.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!