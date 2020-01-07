Crazy Titch petition demanding new murder trial launches

7 January 2020, 11:52

Crazy Titch retrial petition launches online
Crazy Titch retrial petition launches online. Picture: PA/change.org

Grime MC Crazy Titch was convicted of murder back in 2006 but this new petition claims he didn't receive a fair trial.

When it comes to the UK Grime scene, Crazy Titch is one of the foundation artists everyone mentions as an early influence, alongside the likes of Wiley, Dizzee Rascal and D Double E. The South London MC released a slew of classic Grime tracks such as 'I Can C U' and 'Singalong' and his impact on the scene can still be heard today.

Back in 2006, as his career was beginning to take off, Crazy Titch, real name Carl Dobson was convicted of murder and sentenced to a lengthy spell in prison. Now, a petition has been started demanding that the rapper be given a fair trial 14 years on.

Alongside the Twitter account @Justice4Titch, a petition has started on change.org asking 'that Carl Dobson aka Crazy Titch gets the justice that has, so far, been denied to him in the criminal justice system.'

The petition claims that Crazy Titch's 2006 murder conviction came about because of a 'combination of injustices'.

It goes on to say, 'We have been working with criminal defence firm Commons for the past 18 months to take the case back and present new evidence to the Criminal Case Review Commission. We are seeking to overturn the conviction and we need your help'

At the time of writing, the petition has received over 500 signatures.

