Wiley receives backlash over 'disrespectful' Maya Jama post. Picture: Getty

Wiley and Stormzy's beef had appeared to have died down, but Wiley seems keen to resurrect the feud.

After sending diss tracks at each other just a few months ago, Wiley and Stormzy's beef appeared to have gone quiet, especially with Stormzy currently taking a hiatus from social media.

But Wiley has recently been trying to spark the feud up once more and after his latest messages directed at Stormzy the 'Godfather of Grime' decided to post an image of Big Mike's famous ex Maya Jama.

Wiley shared a photo of Maya Jama, Stormzy's ex-girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the picture above of Maya, Wiley wrote, 'I say this with respect “Looking like a bloodclart Snack” and it sparked a flurry of comments claiming that the post showed a lack of respect from the Grime legend.

One wrote, 'no respect here man, it’s actually a shame', whilst another added, 'and nothing to do with stormzy??'.

Stormzy and Maya Jama famously dated for several years before splitting in 2019 after the 'Own It' star claimed he messed things up.

Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for several years. Picture: Getty

Stormzy has addressed the couple's split in his song 'Lessons' whilst he also spoke about the pair's break up in several interviews.

Speaking on Hot 97, Stormzy denied cheating on Maya but admitted that he did disrespect her, saying, "It was very inconsiderate. It didn't need for it to be cheating for it to be a disrespect. But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn't cheat on my ex."

Before posting the picture of Maya Jama, Wiley sent a number of messages to Stormzy telling the Croydon rapper that he needs to save him and that he's ready to go back to war.

I am actually saving Stormzy he will realise don’t worry 😂😂😩😩😆😆 — Wiley (@GettinEmHypa) April 30, 2020

Big Mike You Need Me To Save You..On The Way Pal. — Wiley (@GettinEmHypa) April 30, 2020

Mike we gotta go back to work mate get ya war boots and ya war suit let’s go 💯🎵💨 — Wiley (@GettinEmHypa) April 30, 2020

At the time of writing Maya Jama hasn't responded to Wiley's comments.

