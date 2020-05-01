Wiley receives backlash over 'disrespectful' Maya Jama post

1 May 2020, 11:36 | Updated: 1 May 2020, 11:40

Wiley receives backlash over 'disrespectful' Maya Jama post.
Wiley receives backlash over 'disrespectful' Maya Jama post. Picture: Getty

Wiley and Stormzy's beef had appeared to have died down, but Wiley seems keen to resurrect the feud.

After sending diss tracks at each other just a few months ago, Wiley and Stormzy's beef appeared to have gone quiet, especially with Stormzy currently taking a hiatus from social media.

But Wiley has recently been trying to spark the feud up once more and after his latest messages directed at Stormzy the 'Godfather of Grime' decided to post an image of Big Mike's famous ex Maya Jama.

Wiley shared a photo of Maya Jama, Stormzy's ex-girlfriend.
Wiley shared a photo of Maya Jama, Stormzy's ex-girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the picture above of Maya, Wiley wrote, 'I say this with respect “Looking like a bloodclart Snack” and it sparked a flurry of comments claiming that the post showed a lack of respect from the Grime legend.

One wrote, 'no respect here man, it’s actually a shame', whilst another added, 'and nothing to do with stormzy??'.

Stormzy and Maya Jama famously dated for several years before splitting in 2019 after the 'Own It' star claimed he messed things up.

Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for several years
Stormzy and Maya Jama dated for several years. Picture: Getty

Stormzy has addressed the couple's split in his song 'Lessons' whilst he also spoke about the pair's break up in several interviews.

Speaking on Hot 97, Stormzy denied cheating on Maya but admitted that he did disrespect her, saying, "It was very inconsiderate. It didn't need for it to be cheating for it to be a disrespect. But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn't cheat on my ex."

Before posting the picture of Maya Jama, Wiley sent a number of messages to Stormzy telling the Croydon rapper that he needs to save him and that he's ready to go back to war.

At the time of writing Maya Jama hasn't responded to Wiley's comments.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Stormzy News

J Hus tribute during Stormzy's BRITs performance had everyone confused

Stormzy's BRITs 2020 tribute to J Hus confuses fans as 'Fortune Teller' plays during performance
Maya Jama posted a meme about her "toxic ex" after the BRIT Awards 2020.

Maya Jama shares cryptic post about her "toxic ex" after watching Stormzy win at the BRITs
Stormzy performed a medley of songs from his second albujm 'Heavy Is The Head'.

BRITs 2020: Stormzy performs medley of 'Do Better', 'Wiley Flow', 'Own It' & more
Stormzy wins Best Male Solo Artist.

BRITs 2020: Stormzy wins the Brit Award for Best Male Solo Artist
Stormzy reschedules Asia tour amid Coronavirus fears

Stormzy "regrettably" postpones Asia tour due to Coronavirus concerns

More News

Eminem confronts home intruder he found in his living room

Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder in his living room

Eminem

Rihanna shows off her figure in new lingerie photos

Rihanna flaunts "stunning" figure in steamy new lingerie photos

Rihanna

Kylie Jenner has faced a number of suspected photoshop blunders over the years.

Kylie Jenner Photoshop fails: 8 times the reality star got caught out
Vladimir Roslyakov, 17, has covered his face in tattoos to mimic Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Tekashi 6ix9ine superfan, 17, tattoos his entire face to look like rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

Drake