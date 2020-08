Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Punani' lyrics revealed

Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song 'Punani'. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has released new song 'Punani', his first since being released from house arrest.

By Matt Tarr

Tekashi 6ix9ine's well-publicised arrest, trial and jail sentence finally came to an end recently and the rapper is now free from house arrest, so he decided to celebrate by releasing new song 'Punani'.

The music video features 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade, who revealed recently that she's pregnant, and it's racked up more than 36 million views in just two days.

We've pulled together the 'Punani' lyrics for you below, so check out what Tekashi 6ix9ine's song is all about below...

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Punani' lyrics

Nasty, nasty, nasty

Nasty, nasty, nasty, yeah

Shake it, fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami

Fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami



Fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami

Fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami

Jiggy lil' b**ch, jiggle on the d**k

Watery, she puckerin' and s**t

Guzzle, guzzle it

Eat it, she a doggie a** b**ch

Muzzle up her s**t

She just want the ecstasy and s**t

Trippy, trippy in this b**ch

Yeah, that b**ch'll pop it if I tip her

Bend her up, d**k her

Pockets on Monopoly, big-big spender

Big-big tipper, big-big tricker

Big-big pockets on my big-big d**k-a, uh

Fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami

Fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami

Make it nasty, nasty, nasty

Make it nasty, nasty, nasty

Make it nasty, nasty, nasty

Make it nasty, nasty, nasty

I know a hundred lil' n***as, hundred lil' n***as

That'll really hunt a lil' n***a, hurt a lil' n***a

You's a lil' bummy lil n***a, dirty lil' n***a

You's a lil' bummy lil' n***a, ugly ass n***a

N***as act dumb wanna act dumb-dumb

Tell 'em don't act dumb 'cause I'm dumber

How many shots could a n***a duck-duck?

Tell 'em duck down 'fore he get boomed

Fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami

Fat punani-nani, fat punani-nani

That tsunami-nami, that tsunami-nami