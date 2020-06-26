Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail?

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to jail in 2018 for two years. Picture: Tekashi 6ix9ine/Instagram

Why was rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in prison? What was his jail sentence and why did he leave early? Here’s everything you need to know about his time in jail.

Tekashi 6ix9ine made headlines in 2018 when he was sentenced to two years in jail.

In 2020, the rapper - who recently landed a Billboard number one with single Trollz - was released from jail because of concerns around coronavirus.

So why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail? What was his prison sentence? And why was the rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, released early? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tekashi 6ix9ine faced up to 37 years in jail with his original charges. Picture: Tekashi 6ix9ine/Instagram

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail?

6ix9ine pleaded guilty and was charged with racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy murder charges while on trial in New York in 2018.

Racketeering means using criminal actions to repeatedly take money from others.

The rapper - who has a controversial Instagram account - originally pleaded not guilty to the charges but entered a plea bargain where he gave evidence against other gang members to reduce his own sentence.

He testified against former members of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

How long was was Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to in jail?

After testifying against two former gang members who have since been convicted, 6ix9ine reduced a possible jail sentence of 37 years to two years.

Why did Tekashi 6ix9ine leave jail early?

Due to coronavirus and the 23-year-old’s asthma, he was released from prison four months early.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is carrying out the rest of his sentence at an undisclosed location.