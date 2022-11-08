Rihanna responds to speculation that new music is 'coming soon'

The singer has addressed rumours that new music is imminent in a new interview.

Rihanna has responded to rumours that new music is coming soon in a new interview at the red carpet of her recent Savage x Fenty Vol.4 Fashion Show.

Fans have been long awaiting new music since the release of 2016's Anti, and the recent arrival of 'Lift Me Up'.

Thanks to the news of Riri's Super Bowl announcement, fans are eager to find out the status of these new tunes.

Rihanna reveals why she hasn't shared her baby boy's name yet

Rihanna has finally addressed whether or not new music is on the way. . Picture: Getty Images

A reporter for Associated Press suggested that Rihanna "obviously" wouldn't have agreed to perform at the Super Bowl next year if new music wasn't on the way.

However, Riri rebuked this comment and said 'No, no, no. That’s not true" over the claims of new tunes.

"Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?", she continued.

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song

Rihanna at the Wakanda Forever World Premiere where she debuted the song "Lift Me Up". Picture: Getty Images

"Because I knew, the second that I announced this I said, ‘Oh my God, they’re gonna think my album is coming, I need to get to work.'"

Rihanna did let her fans know that there will be new music: "But we’ll see. We’ll see. [The two things are] Unrelated. But a special project."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna was asked why 2023 was the right year to perform at the prestigious half-time show.

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

"It was a challenge that I welcomed", she replied to the question. "It was a stage bigger than anything I’ve ever done."

She also mentioned her newborn son, who is five-months-old and said: "[The Super Bowl is] one of those things, if I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special. And I was willing to do it. It was now or never for me, I feel like."

Riri released her latest song "Lift Me Up" last month as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and will headline the Super Bowl next February.