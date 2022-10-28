The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song
28 October 2022, 11:56
Rihanna has just dropped her first solo single in six years and the navy are very happy!
It's official - Rihanna has made a comeback and released her first solo single in six years titled 'Lift Me Up'.
The tune features on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and was written as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.
Fans were of course thrilled with the news of new Riri material - and these reactions prove it.
tonight…— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 27, 2022
MIDNIGHT EST. #LiftMeUp pic.twitter.com/1y8yRjh7GM
The day has finally come for new Riri tunes... six years in the making.
currently listening to a NEW Rihanna song pic.twitter.com/K7zN8ldGYX— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 28, 2022
younger kids do not know what it means for us to have Rihanna release new music after 6 years like this is a HISTORIC day. pic.twitter.com/zkRQINW9zn— daniel. 🖤 (@LoveDrought808) October 28, 2022
We felt quite literally lifted up like the song suggests...
Lift Me Up by Rihanna got everybody like this … pic.twitter.com/BEwxyzOcC5— amaurygoya🧃 (@alwaysglo_) October 28, 2022
Fans were of course in their feels with Riri's new track.
Hearing Rihanna’s voice again wooooow 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/QP9MSRCtWb— NaughtyByNature 🇿🇼 (@ponyanya4) October 28, 2022
Rihanna made this comeback single just to make me more emotional then I already was. pic.twitter.com/9ntcvxIMwL— SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) October 28, 2022
Fans were then of course looking at a certain individual for not releasing music...
Frank ocean fans watching Rihanna & SZA fans get new music: pic.twitter.com/BwQxQRy5Ja— Man Of The Year (@ManOfTheYear808) October 28, 2022
frank ocean fans watching rihanna’s fans get new music pic.twitter.com/xp27AtWHvT— Wow That’s A Vibe 🔥 (@wowthatsavibe) October 26, 2022