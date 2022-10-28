The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song

28 October 2022, 11:56

Rihanna has just dropped her first solo single in six years and the navy are very happy!

It's official - Rihanna has made a comeback and released her first solo single in six years titled 'Lift Me Up'.

The tune features on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and was written as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer.

Fans were of course thrilled with the news of new Riri material - and these reactions prove it.

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

The day has finally come for new Riri tunes... six years in the making.

We felt quite literally lifted up like the song suggests...

Fans were of course in their feels with Riri's new track.

Fans were then of course looking at a certain individual for not releasing music...

