Rihanna reveals why she hasn't shared her baby boy's name yet

8 November 2022, 10:51 | Updated: 8 November 2022, 10:59

Rihanna has opened up about why she has not shared the name of her baby boy in a new interview.

Rihanna has revealed why she hasn't shared the name of her baby boy just yet, despite welcoming him with boyfriend ASAP Rocky earlier this year.

The singer opened up to Washington Post about motherhood in a new interview and gave an insight into why she has kept her baby's life private.

Since the Fenty creator gave birth in May, she has kept her five-month-old out of the spotlight and he has only been seen on rare occasions.

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seen out and about recently.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seen out and about recently. Picture: Getty Images

"We just didn't get around to it yet really", Riri said on keeping her baby boy's name a secret from the world.

She continued: "We've just been living, But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."

Rihanna has been spotted a few times with her baby boy, but has never revealed his face to the public.

Rihanna spotted with baby boy for first time amid A$AP Rocky charges

Rihanna has been spotted various times since the birth of her baby boy.
Rihanna has been spotted various times since the birth of her baby boy. Picture: Getty Images

In another interview with E! News earlier this week, Rihanna has said that she reminds herself of her mum now that she is a parent.

"It is weird," the singer told the outlet. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

Rihanna continued: "I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna responds to speculation that new music is 'coming soon'

Rihanna responds to speculation that new music is 'coming soon'

Rihanna dating history: from Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's complete dating history: A$AP Rocky, Drake, ex-boyfriends & more

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song 'Lift Me Up'

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

More News

DaBaby roasted for offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tickets

DaBaby roasted for offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tickets

When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending, location and more

When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending, location and more

Post Malone's surprising response to fan heckling him goes viral

Post Malone's surprising response to fan heckling him goes viral

Summer Walker has revealed that she is single again despite being currently pregnant with her ex's child.

Summer Walker confirms she'll keep her face tattoo of ex-boyfriend Larry's name following split
Who has Bella Poarch dated?

Bella Poarch dating history: divorce from husband, Tyga rumours & more