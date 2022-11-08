Rihanna reveals why she hasn't shared her baby boy's name yet

Rihanna has opened up about why she has not shared the name of her baby boy in a new interview.

Rihanna has revealed why she hasn't shared the name of her baby boy just yet, despite welcoming him with boyfriend ASAP Rocky earlier this year.

The singer opened up to Washington Post about motherhood in a new interview and gave an insight into why she has kept her baby's life private.

Since the Fenty creator gave birth in May, she has kept her five-month-old out of the spotlight and he has only been seen on rare occasions.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seen out and about recently. Picture: Getty Images

"We just didn't get around to it yet really", Riri said on keeping her baby boy's name a secret from the world.

She continued: "We've just been living, But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."

Rihanna has been spotted a few times with her baby boy, but has never revealed his face to the public.

Rihanna has been spotted various times since the birth of her baby boy. Picture: Getty Images

In another interview with E! News earlier this week, Rihanna has said that she reminds herself of her mum now that she is a parent.

"It is weird," the singer told the outlet. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

Rihanna continued: "I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."