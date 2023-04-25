Pregnant Rihanna twerks on A$AP Rocky during New York party
25 April 2023, 15:34
Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son
Riri was snapped twerking on partner ASAP Rocky whilst at a party in New York.
Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a bright red co-ord whilst being recording twerking on boyfriend ASAP Rocky during a party.
The pair packed on the PDA at an event in Brooklyn, New York over the weekend, with a video showing the couple dancing with each other.
The 35-year-old singer and 34-year-old rapper were seen in good spirits as she pulled out some dance moves whilst pregnant with her second child.
Pregnant Rihanna shares adorable Easter snaps of baby son
The 'Rude Boy' songstress is already mum to her 11-month-old son, and was recorded twerking on Rocky as the caption for the video read: "It's giving mom and dad."
Riri wore a tight red co-ord that consisted of a high-neck design with flared trousers.
Rocky contrasted his girlfriend and wore a black leather jacket alongside blue sparkly jeans.
Pregnant Rihanna wore a $1.8 MILLION diamond belly chain to Beyonce's Oscars party
The couple attended Lush & Blush – A Spring Time affair event, which was hosted by Li`Mels Ca.
Riri and Rocky appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed their date night almost a year since welcoming their son.
Their son was welcomed on May 13 last year, and Riri is currently pregnant with her second child, after a shock reveal during her Super Bowl halftime show appearance.