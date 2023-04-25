Pregnant Rihanna twerks on A$AP Rocky during New York party

Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son

Riri was snapped twerking on partner ASAP Rocky whilst at a party in New York.

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a bright red co-ord whilst being recording twerking on boyfriend ASAP Rocky during a party.

The pair packed on the PDA at an event in Brooklyn, New York over the weekend, with a video showing the couple dancing with each other.

The 35-year-old singer and 34-year-old rapper were seen in good spirits as she pulled out some dance moves whilst pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were shown twerking along to a song in New York. Picture: Getty

The 'Rude Boy' songstress is already mum to her 11-month-old son, and was recorded twerking on Rocky as the caption for the video read: "It's giving mom and dad."

Riri wore a tight red co-ord that consisted of a high-neck design with flared trousers.

Rocky contrasted his girlfriend and wore a black leather jacket alongside blue sparkly jeans.

Riri and Rocky were twerking at the party as captioned by an onlooker. Picture: Instagram

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are set to become parents for the second time. Picture: Instagram

The couple attended Lush & Blush – A Spring Time affair event, which was hosted by Li`Mels Ca.

Riri and Rocky appeared to be in high spirits as they enjoyed their date night almost a year since welcoming their son.

Their son was welcomed on May 13 last year, and Riri is currently pregnant with her second child, after a shock reveal during her Super Bowl halftime show appearance.