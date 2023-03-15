Pregnant Rihanna wore a $1.8 MILLION diamond belly chain to Beyonce's Oscars party

Rihanna was shining bright like a diamond in her Oscar looks!

Rihanna wore a diamond belly chain worth $1.8 million to pal Beyoncé’s after party for the 2023 Academy Awards last weekend.

The 35-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with baby number two, wore multiple outfits to the award ceremony, including a pink and silver two-piece with the belly chain draped over her bump.

Following the star's performance of 'Lift Me Up' at the Academy Awards, RiRi partied the night away dripping in diamonds.

Rihanna wore a multitude of looks at the Acacdemy Awards. Picture: Getty

Rihanna wore a Valentino bralette and skirt layered underneath a hot pink robe, and also donned 250 carats of diamonds, with 139 carats on the belly chain.

The custom diamond chain is valued at a whopping $1.8 million for her afterparty look.

She attended the after party hosted by pals Jay-Z and Beyoncé, which marked her fourth outfit change for the night.

The singer also wore this bedazzled look dripping in jewels. Picture: Getty

The singer was papped at the party dripping in bling, and you can see her stunning look here.

Rihanna has already commenced her iconic pregnancy looks, including a bedazzled two-piece as she performed the Oscar-nominated song 'Lift Me Up'.

We can't wait to see some more RiRi lewks!