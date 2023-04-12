Pregnant Rihanna shares adorable Easter snaps of baby son

Rihanna has shared the cutest snaps of her baby son over Easter weekend!

Rihanna has taken to Instagram to share the sweetest snaps of her baby son she shares with rapper ASAP Rocky.

Riri - who is currently pregnant with her second child - posted a string of pictures of her 10-month-old son surrounded by bunnies and eggs as they celebrated the holiday.

The 35-year-old shared two sets of her tot enjoying Easter, accompanied with the most stylish accessories.

Rihanna and Rocky are soon to be parents to two children! Picture: Getty

In the first set of pictures, the 'Diamonds' hitmaker showed her son surrounded by bunnies and sweet treats while holding a book aptly titled 'How to Catch the Easter Bunny.'

She captioned the snaps 'Look at heeeeee!!!!' alongside multiple pictures of her son petting the rabbits.

Fans and fellow celebs couldn't help but deal with the adorable snaps, with many taking to the comment section.

"My heart," model Cara Delevingne commented on the snaps of Rihanna's baby boy.

A fan wrote in the comments: "this just might be the most beautiful baby on earth", and another quipped "The cutest bunny!!!"

Riri is yet to publicly announce the name of her baby son, and is expecting baby number two with ASAP Rocky.