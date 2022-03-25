Rihanna just gave the most hilarious response to those engagement rumours

The singer has hilariously reacted to rumours she's engaged to her rapper beau A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has responded in a very Rihanna way, when asked if she's engaged to rapper beau A$AP Rocky.

The 34-year-old singer, who’s expecting her first child with the 'Fashion Killa' rapper, has sparked engagement rumours after being spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are pictured at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty

When asked about it when she stepped out Tuesday (Mar 22) in Santa Monica, she simply joked: ‘This old ring? Don’t act like ain’t ever seen this ring.'

While Rihanna did not give a clear 'yes or no' answer, we can assume the soon-to-be parents are still yet to take that step in their relationship.

However, one thing Rihanna has given her fans an update on, is her pregnancy.

In a recent interview with Elle, RiRi said: ‘There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed?'

'The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges.’ Rihanna added.

The 'Work' singer was recently spotted shopping at Target as she shopped for baby clothes. Fans are convinced the couple are expecting a girl after Rihanna was seen looking at some girly items.

Since the pair announced they were expecting a child together, Rihanna has been serving looks with her baby bump fully on display.

While RiRi and A$AP initially chose to keep the news to themselves, the pair eventually made it public news back in late January.

Recalling the struggle in hiding the fact she is expecting a child, Rihanna told E! News recently: ‘It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they’re around me, they know my habits.

‘They’re like, “You don’t want something to drink? You’re not smoking?” And I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I’m all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts.

‘But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well.’

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA