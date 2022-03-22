Why did Rihanna unfollow Megan Thee Stallion?

In October 2020, Megan Thee Stallion became a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador having joined the likes of Paris Hilton, Normani, Bella Hadid, and many other celebrities.

However, in March 2022, news that Rihanna had unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion blew up on social media days after discovering that the rapstress in no longer a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty – Rihanna's lingerie brand.

It was initially revealed when fans noticed Megan's whole collection was deleted off of the Savage X Fenty website and her name was nowhere to be found.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, the 'Savage' rapstress promoted Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty in a string of photo shoots for the lingerie line.

However, many fans have pointed out that some of the Savage X Fenty shoot images have been deleted from Megan's Instagram.

While Megan nor Rihanna have publicly commented on their dispute or why they have unfollowed each other on social media, some fans came up with theories.

It is rumoured that Rihanna unfollowed Megan over accusations that A$AP Rocky cheated on the 'Work' singer with Megan at some point during their relationship.

According to BlackTeaBlog, the 34-year-old songstress has felt uncomfortable around Megan for a long time due to Rocky's and Megan's alleged connection.