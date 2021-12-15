Tory Lanez allegedly told Megan Thee Stallion to 'dance b****' as he shot at her feet

As new shocking details emerge from Tory’s felony assault case, one detective claims he shouted “dance, b****” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez allegedly shouted 'dance b****' before shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet according to the testimony from LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner, who took to the stand yesterday in court.

The detective claims Megan told him Tory was intoxicated during the incident, which took place in July 2020 after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Tory Lanez Attends The 1990 Farewell Party. Picture: Getty

Telling his version of the incident, based on interviews with Megan after the shooting, detective Ryan Stogner says:

"As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b****!’ and he then began firing a weapon at her".

Immediately feeling pain in her feet, she then observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

"Megan stated the defendant apologised for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation" Daystar Peterson continued.

Tory Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – reportedly shouted at Stogner after the officer said he had called a friend of Megan's from jail to apologise for the incident.

"How about you tell me what I was apologising for, bro? That don’t make no sense" he yelled.

Tory, who is charged with felony assault over the incident, could face up to 22 years in prison if he is convicted of the several charges made against him for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and an allegation that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury”.

NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 14, 2021

Last night, he took to Twitter to deny the new claim that he shouted 'dance b****' at Megan saying:

"NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media".

