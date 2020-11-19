Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez entered a not guilty plea in a court hearing over the alleged incident from July this year.

Tory Lanez was not present in court for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, but his lawyer did enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

On Wednesday (Nov 18) Lanez – real name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson – reportedly pleaded not guilty to using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and injure Megan, according to New York Daily News.

Neither Lanez or Megan appeared in court for the hearing. However, Lanez's lawyer Shawn Holley entered the plea for Tory, after he was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Meg and surrender any firearms.

During the hearing, it was suggested that the state could level more charges against Tory for possibly violating the protective order through posting on social media and his lyrics in his new songs.

American news source TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive clip from the hearing which they described as "a little heated."

Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the shooter in the July 12 incident during an Instagram Live. Picture: Getty

Lanez's attorney questioned the judge's protection order placed on her client, while Megan is allowed to speak openly about the incident.

“It’s extremely hard for him to read these things in which he strongly objects and denies,” Holley said. “Articles are coming out in which the witness is speaking about it specifically.”

Holley was seemingly referring to Megan's recent GQ interview where the "Savage" rapstress claimed that Lanez tried to pay her to stay silent after the shooting.

Megan told GQ, how she felt during the incident which took place on July 12.

"[At this point] I'm really scared," she explained, "because this like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

Tory Lanez denies allegations and called Megan Thee Stallion a liar during an Instagram Live. Picture: Getty

Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan twice in her feet that night, after leaving a party in Los Angeles with her.

In an Instagram Live session back in August, Megan named Tory Lanez as the shooter. "Yes, this n***a Tory shot me," she explained.

"Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Megan was taken to a hospital after the police noticed her wounds and needed surgery for her injuries.

Tory Lanez has repeatedly denied the accusations heavily on his album Daystar.

Last month, Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, Tory Lanez could face up to 22 years and eight months behind bars.