Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting, faces up to 23 years

Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting, facing up to 23 years. Picture: Getty

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has revealed Tory Lanez has been charged in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

By Tiana Williams

Tory Lanez has been charged in connection to the incident from mid-July, where Megan Thee Stallion got shot in both her feet.

On Thursday (Oct 8) The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office confirmed the Canadian rapper received felony assault charges.

The charge comes less than two months after Megan publicly named Lanez as the shooter, who fired shots, leaving her injured.

The DA's office states: 'The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.'

'Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez (dob 7/27/92) was charged today in case BA490599 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.'

According to The Associated Press, the complaint identifies Megan Thee Stallion—legal name Megan Pete—simply as "Megan P."

Tory Lanez attorney, Jim Lewis, told Vulture "The victim doesn’t appear to be seriously injured, since I saw her on Saturday Night Live last week," when they asked for comment about the assault charge.

The "LUV" rapper was arrested on July 12 following police receiving a report about a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence.

Police had been told they had heard an argument taking place inside an SUV before they heard gun shots by witnesses.

Authorities found the vehicle with Lanez, Megan, and two others inside. The police found a firearm when searching the SUV, leading to Lanez arrest for having possession of a weapon.

Shortly after the incident, Megan made a statement on Instagram, revealing she had sustained gun shot injuries to both of her feet.

However, the "Savage" star identified Lanez as the shooter later during a heated Instagram Live.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh*t," Megan said in her IG Live.

"Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

Lanez has denied the allegations and went as far as to releasing his album Daystar, where he pleads his innocence.

If convicted, Tory Lanez will face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.