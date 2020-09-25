Tory Lanez denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion on new surprise album

Rapper Tory Lanez has addressed claims that he shot Megan Thee Stallion, for the first time on his new album 'Daystar'.

Tory Lanez has finally broken his silence after Megan Thee Stallion named him as the shooter in an incident – which left her with gun shot wound in both her feet.

The 28-year-old rapper returned to his social media accounts, after staying silent since the shooting occurred in mid July.

Lanez came back to announce his self-tilted new album "Daystar" – where he addressed the shooting.

On a track on his new project Daystar, Tory repeatedly suggests that he's innocent and is wrongfully being accused of shooting Megan.

The projects first track is titled "Money Over Fallouts", where the lyrical content heavily consists of Tory denying he was responsible for the shooting.

The rapper even claimed Megan's team are intentionally trying to stitch him up for the shooting.

Tory Lanez also claims he wants Megan Thee Stallion back on his new track 'Solar Drive @ Night'. Picture: Instagram

Lanez begins rapping the lyrics "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain't clean enough."

"Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest [...] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me." Tory raps on the song.

The "LUV" singer reiterates his claim that he's being framed for a second time later on in the song.

He raps the lyrics "N**gas, y'all can play me, y'all can frame me, but I'ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would've said it when you seen the cops."

Another track titled "Look How God Works" sees Tory rap: "Can't believe she played the witness tryna make them statements [...] Grace of God you know the truth, so I'm gon' beat them cases/I would never put my hands on a woman, dawg/I would never let it blem on a woman, dawg."

Tory Lanez also detailed his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion in his track "Friends Become Strangers", where he alleged that Megan would hide their affair from her best friend. See below.

Earlier this month, Tory Lanez reportedly apologised to Megan Thee Stallion shortly after the incident, claiming he was "too drunk".

While the rapper took accountability for something going wrong, he did not directly mention the shooting.

