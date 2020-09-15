Tory Lanez's ex bodyguard speaks out after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez former bodyguard claims he has never seen the rapper harm a woman.

By Tiana Williams

Tory Lanez has not publicly addressed Megan Thee Stallion naming him as the shooter in a tragic incident, back in mid July. However, his former bodyguard has spoken in his defence.

On Saturday (Sept 13) journalist Lanford Buford uploaded an interview with Tory's ex bodyguard, Zyir Brown.

Although he was not present during the night Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory shot her in both her feet, he still had a few things to say on the matter.

During the interview, Brown spoke on his prior experience working with Tory and his character when it comes to the treatment of women.

Speaking to Buford, Brown said "Tory never acted how the media is portraying him to react," Brown said of his former employer.

He added "I've never seen him do that. I've never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I've never seen that. Now, a ni**a, yes."

Brown revealed that he's never even seen Tory talk violently or raise his voice to a woman, let alone actually get violent. "I have never seen Tory scream at a female," Brown said.

"Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I never seen him get mad or violent. I've never seen that part of him, period."

Deeper explaining the Canadian artists character, Brown said "He the type of guy that will just get you away from him. Like, 'Look, what you need? You need money? You need to go home? You need a hotel? You need Uber?' He quick to send you away."

"He not the arguing type," the former bodyguard later explained. "I never seen this guy argue before. This is from my experience."

"I can't speak on nothing specific that's going on with Megan Thee Stallion. I cannot speak on that because I was not there. I was not present."

However, Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram Live to address the shooting, where she clearly named Tory Lanez as the shooter.

On Sunday (July 12) Tory, Megan and another friend had been parting in the Hollywood Hills.

According to TMZ, police discovered the SUV with Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and another unidentified woman.

Law enforcement then discovered a gun while searching the vehicle. Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and was later released on $35,000 bond.