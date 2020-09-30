Megan Thee Stallion throws shade at Tory Lanez following explosive album

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion responds to Tory Lanez' controversial 'Daystar' album release on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion has responded after Tory Lanez dropped a surprise album, where the Canadian rapper denied claims that he shot her.

Rapper Tory Lanez, 28, shocked fans worldwide after releasing his Daystar album last week. In a few tracks on the new project, Lanez repeatedly denies that he was responsible for shooting Megan.

A track titled "Money Over Fallouts" details the incident from Tory's perspective.

The "LUV" rapper claimed Megan's team are intentionally trying to blame the incident, where Megan was shot in both of her feet.

On the track, Lanez raps "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain't clean enough."

"Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest"

"And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me." Tory raps on the song.

Meg appeared to respond to Tory's album release in a promo post for American fashion brand Fashionova.

In the post, Megan is seen wearing a white crop top while showing off jeans she collaborated with the brand to make for tall women.

The "Savage" star seemingly there shade at Tory Lanez in the caption of the post, writing "Nothing REAL can be threatened 🤗"

She continued "oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnovato make jeans for tall women 😛 These are the first samples 🔥🔥🔥 coming soon 😈".

According to TMZ, The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested after a concealed weapon was found in the SUV, where Megan Thee Stallion and another woman was found.

Megan was taken to hospital with a foot injury, which she later confirmed was from gun shot wounds she had received from Tory firing the gun.

