Rihanna sparks A$AP Rocky engagement rumours after fans spot 'wedding ring'

22 March 2022, 17:27

The soon-to-be mummy was spotted rocking a huge rock on her wedding finger whilst shopping for baby clothes

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna fans everywhere are freaking out after spotting the pregnant singer rocking a giant diamond ring whilst shopping for baby clothes in exclusive new photos obtained by MailOnline.

Rihanna drops major hint she's having a baby girl

Rocking a vintage t-shirt and some fluffy heels, the 'Love on the Brain' singer looked radiant as she and her team gallivanted in Los Angeles.

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France
Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

Opening up about her pregnancy and motherhood at her FENTY BEAUTY ULTA launch earlier this month, the 'Work' singer said:

"Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. Especially in the third trimester, makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring".

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

She continued: "The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do".

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Since they were sighted recording a music video in NYC in July 2021, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating. After walking the red carpet together at the MET Gala, they announced their relationship.

Rihanna's pregnancy was initially revealed when photos acquired by MailOnline showed the singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky walking in New York City on January 28th, proudly flaunting her baby belly while wearing a bright pink puffer jacket.

On Instagram, she later confirmed she was carrying her first kid, posting a shot of her bum with the caption "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna's baby bump: 13 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 15 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna drops major hint she's having a baby girl

Rihanna drops major hint she's having a baby girl

Rihanna just gave the most iconic response to being told she was 'late' to the Dior show

Rihanna just gave the most iconic response to being told she was 'late' to the Dior show
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline
What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

More News

Why did Rihanna, Drake & Nicki Minaj unfollow Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram?

Why did Rihanna, Drake & Nicki Minaj unfollow Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram?
Megan Thee Stallion slams troll for questioning bullet wound amid Tory Lanez case

Megan Thee Stallion slams troll for questioning bullet wound amid Tory Lanez case
Kim Kardashian fans react after she receives gift from Pete's ex Ariana Grande

Kim Kardashian fans react after she receives gift from Pete's ex Ariana Grande
Kylie Jenner reveals she and Travis Scott have changed their son's name

Kylie Jenner reveals she and Travis Scott have changed their son's name

Kylie Jenner

Soulja Boy reveals he's expecting a baby boy with Jackie

Soulja Boy reveals he's expecting a baby boy with Jackie