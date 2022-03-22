Rihanna sparks A$AP Rocky engagement rumours after fans spot 'wedding ring'

The soon-to-be mummy was spotted rocking a huge rock on her wedding finger whilst shopping for baby clothes

Rihanna fans everywhere are freaking out after spotting the pregnant singer rocking a giant diamond ring whilst shopping for baby clothes in exclusive new photos obtained by MailOnline.

Rocking a vintage t-shirt and some fluffy heels, the 'Love on the Brain' singer looked radiant as she and her team gallivanted in Los Angeles.

Rihanna is seen outside the Dior show, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023, on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

Opening up about her pregnancy and motherhood at her FENTY BEAUTY ULTA launch earlier this month, the 'Work' singer said:

"Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. Especially in the third trimester, makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring".

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

She continued: "The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do".

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Since they were sighted recording a music video in NYC in July 2021, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating. After walking the red carpet together at the MET Gala, they announced their relationship.

Rihanna's pregnancy was initially revealed when photos acquired by MailOnline showed the singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky walking in New York City on January 28th, proudly flaunting her baby belly while wearing a bright pink puffer jacket.

On Instagram, she later confirmed she was carrying her first kid, posting a shot of her bum with the caption "how the gang pulled up to black history month."