Rihanna drops major hint she's having a baby girl

After she was spotted by a dress in Target, fans have started speculating that she's having a girl... what do you think?

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Rihanna has had fans speculating what gender her baby will be and over the weekend, it seems that the Love on the Brain singer may have dropped a major hint that she's having a girl.

After photos surfaced online of her shopping at Target in LA, fans recognised the singer was in the baby girl clothing aisle, later purchasing a $18 orange dress.

Of course, the gender has been revealed yet and Rihanna is keeping tight lipped on who what she;''s having but that didn't stop fans for speculating whether it's a girl or a boy.

One fan wrote: "IFFFF Rihanna is actually having a girl the only reason we “know” is because she wants us to know".

Another one commented: "i told y’all rihanna is having a girl 😭 i was right all along."

A third fan said: "i still think rihanna is having a boy. i feel it in my spirit".

Rihanna's pregnancy was first announced when photographs obtained by MailOnline showed the singer and her beau A$AP Rocky walking in New York City on Jan 28th proudly showing off her pregnant belly while wearing a bright pink puffer jacket.

She later confirmed she was expecting her first child on her Instagram, posting a photo of her bum captioning the pic: "how the gang pulled up to black history month".

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since the two were spotted filming a music video in NYC back in July 2021. They confirmed their romance at the MET Gala after attending the red carpet together.