Rihanna drops major hint she's having a baby girl

21 March 2022, 12:13

After she was spotted by a dress in Target, fans have started speculating that she's having a girl... what do you think?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Rihanna has had fans speculating what gender her baby will be and over the weekend, it seems that the Love on the Brain singer may have dropped a major hint that she's having a girl.

Rihanna's baby bump: 15 photos during her pregnancy

After photos surfaced online of her shopping at Target in LA, fans recognised the singer was in the baby girl clothing aisle, later purchasing a $18 orange dress.

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Of course, the gender has been revealed yet and Rihanna is keeping tight lipped on who what she;''s having but that didn't stop fans for speculating whether it's a girl or a boy.

One fan wrote: "IFFFF Rihanna is actually having a girl the only reason we “know” is because she wants us to know".

Another one commented: "i told y’all rihanna is having a girl 😭 i was right all along."

A third fan said: "i still think rihanna is having a boy. i feel it in my spirit".

Rihanna's pregnancy was first announced when photographs obtained by MailOnline showed the singer and her beau A$AP Rocky walking in New York City on Jan 28th proudly showing off her pregnant belly while wearing a bright pink puffer jacket.

She later confirmed she was expecting her first child on her Instagram, posting a photo of her bum captioning the pic: "how the gang pulled up to black history month".

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since the two were spotted filming a music video in NYC back in July 2021. They confirmed their romance at the MET Gala after attending the red carpet together.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna's baby bump: 13 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 15 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna just gave the most iconic response to being told she was 'late' to the Dior show

Rihanna just gave the most iconic response to being told she was 'late' to the Dior show
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline
What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are 'planning on getting married in Barbados'

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are 'planning on getting married in Barbados'

More News

Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys over 'online behaviour'

Kanye West banned from performing at the Grammys over 'online behaviour'

Kanye West

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more announced for Concert For Ukraine

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and more announced for Concert For Ukraine
Soulja Boy claps back at Pete Davidson over leaked Kanye texts

Soulja Boy threatens Pete Davidson over the leaked Kanye texts
Kanye West petition seeks for rapper to be removed from Coachella 2022 lineup

Kanye West petition seeks for rapper to be removed from Coachella 2022 lineup

Kanye West

How to watch Top Boy season 4

How to watch Top Boy season 4