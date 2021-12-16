Rihanna fans baffled after Madame Tussauds wax figure in Berlin gets makeover

Fans are shocked after Rihanna's Madame Tussauds wax figure underwent a new look for the Christmas holiday season.

Rihanna fans have expressed their confusion after her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Berlin, underwent a new look for Christmas.

While the 33-year-old singer has multiple wax figures at Madame Tussauds in different countries, the one in Berlin, Germany has been a topic of discussion amongst fans.

Rihanna fans are confused after a wax figure of the star has gone viral. Picture: Getty

The wax figure in Berlin was first unveiled back in August of 2011, featuring the "Work" singer's iconic short red haircut and outfit.

Since then, the wax figure has been updated with new clothing and looks – the last being in May of this year.

Madame Tussauds Berlin reveals Rihanna's wax figure VIP Christmas look. Picture: Getty

Now, the wax figure has underwent another change to mirror the holiday season. The updated version of Rihanna’s wax statue in the museum features a new hairdo as well as a Christmas-themed jumpsuit.

Fans have pointed out that while the wax figures hairstyle and tattoos are quite accurate of the singer's, the overall look doesn’t match up to what the star actually looks like.

Rihanna's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin has undergone a Christmas-themed makeover. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote: "Riha-naaaahhhh" while another added: "this is Rhiana". A third wrote: "rihanna is gorgeous and that wax figure ain't".

A Twitter user wrote: "Is Rihanna behind this wax figure ? Because who tf is this" while another joked: "don’t order rihanna wax figures from wish".

See other fan reactions to Rihanna's wax figure below.

There's way too many reference photos of Rihanna for that wax figure to look like a completely different person. It doesn't even look like her cousin twice removed lmaoooo — Big Body LEX (@_ALEXANDRiA) December 15, 2021

Who’s wax figure ?!?? Cuz I know they ain’t tryna say that’s Robyn Rihanna Fenty https://t.co/st3WlTGD9n — lil red (@MayaDaFiya) December 15, 2021

Madame Tussauds Berlin: “Do you like your wax figure?”

Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/f1WZtx0t2I — Unicorn Cooter🦄🐈 (@MsTickledPink) December 16, 2021

move that horrible thing so we can see rihanna's wax figure https://t.co/JynQaLA92W — minaj fantasy (@minaj_fantasy) December 15, 2021

this does not look anything like rihanna lmaooo wax figures r so weird idk why this is even a thing 😭💀 https://t.co/HXL0qHmjRw — karl (@karllivv) December 16, 2021

What do you think about Rihanna's wax work makeover? Let us know @CapitalXTRA