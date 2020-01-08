Nicki Minaj fans roast "horrendous" Madame Tussauds wax figure but she loves it

Nicki Minaj's fans took to Twitter to roast the waxwork, which was originally displayed in Las Vegas in 2015. Picture: Getty

The wax lookalike pays homage to the rapper's 2014 hit 'Anaconda'.

Nicki Minaj fans were left unimpressed this week after a questionable waxwork of the rapper was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin.

The wax figure of Minaj pays homage to the her 2014 hit 'Anaconda', but the Barbz aren't exactly pleased with the outcome, with many calling it "disrespectful".

"I don’t know how but that Nicki Minaj wax figure is absolutely racism," wrote one, while another wrote, "y’all see that Nicki Minaj wax figure????? whoever did that needs a kick and more."

The new Nicki Minaj waxwork was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin this week - but fans aren't impressed. Picture: Getty

While Nicki's fans roast the waxwork and hail it "disrespectful", it turns out the rapper praised the figure back in 2015 when it was first displayed. Picture: Getty

"They got my girl nicki wax figure looking like a white woman," echoed one fan. "Germany did Nicki Minaj dirty with that wax figure," wrote another.

"That nicki minaj wax figure is almost as insulting as the Beyonce ones (except the current one)," tweeted one user, in reference to the infamous Beyoncé wax figures that have raised eyebrows over the years.

"If I was Nicki Minaj I would have them take that wax figure down ASAP. That does look like nicki and ya won’t take our culture from us," posed one fan.

me looking at nicki minaj wax figure pic.twitter.com/bXK67x5tv8 — ッ (@yaniqxe) January 7, 2020

I don’t know how but that Nicki Minaj wax figure is absolutely racism. 😭 pic.twitter.com/qFjk89wyRn — D ® E W | K A N G (@drewscotty) January 7, 2020

y’all see that Nicki Minaj wax figure?????😭 whoever did that needs a kick and more. — dec. 31st ❄️ (@KhemishaS) January 7, 2020

Germany did @NICKIMINAJ dirty with that wax figure — Mr.Mahallic (@MrMahallic) January 7, 2020

However, it turns out the waxwork isn't exactly new. The figure was originally unveiled in August 2015 at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and is currently on loan to the German museum, TMZ reports.

And despite the current backlash, Nicki herself signed off the wax figure before it went public after her team worked with museum on the project back in 2015.

Nicki even posted a video of the piece on her Instagram account at the time of unveiling, and praised its likeness. At the time, the figure was in celebration of the one year anniversary of 'Anaconda'.