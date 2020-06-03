Rihanna powerfully claps back at troll after encouraging fans to vote

Rihanna powerfully claps back at troll after calling fans to vote. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Americans are voting in primary elections and Rihanna called for people to make their voices heard.

Following the murder of George Floyd, the world has seen protests supporting the Black Lives Matter and demanding change - now America has a big chance to kickstart real change with their elections.

Rihanna used her platform to speak out and call for voters to make their voices heard but was still met with comments from people saying voting won't change a thing.

Rihanna has spoken out and encouraged people to vot in the upcoming U.S. election. Picture: Getty

Writing on her Instagram, alongside an image which included the names of the states where votes are taking place, Rihanna said, "VOTE. Ya ain’t got s**t else to do man!"

She added, "Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest...vote for the change you want!!!"

But one person responded to RiRi and claimed, "Voting ain't gon change s**t," but Rihanna clapped back and claimed she was "sick of hearing this".

Replying to the dismissive comment, Rihanna said, "sick of hearing this! Ya know what ain't gon change s**t? Not doing s**t?"

Fans of the music star backed her up in the comments with one person adding, 'So necessary!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!VOTE BE TGE CHANGE!! [sic]' whilst another said, 'The most important thing for us to do to really have change!'.

This comes just weeks after Rihanna claimed that her new album, which fans have been calling for since her last release back in 2016, was "lost".

Replying to a comment on her Instagram asking where the album was, Rihanna wrote, 'I lost it.' alongside a shoulder shrug emoji and it sparked fans into calling for a search party to find the missing album. One fan wrote, 'lemme help you search for it' whilst another added, 'I help to search. my heart asks for a soundtrack every day.'

Another fan commented writing 'DON'T DROP DAT ALBUM', perhaps in an attempt at reverse psychology? But Rihanna saw through it and replied saying, 'navy this who to blame. right here look'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!