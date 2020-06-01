Lewis Hamilton slams Formula One stars for 'staying silent' after George Floyd’s death

The 35-year-old world champion criticised his fellow Formula One drivers for not speaking out after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Lewis Hamilton has criticised those within his industry who have failed to speak out after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

The six-time Formula One world champion took to Instagram Stories to voice his disappointment at those within his 'white-dominated' industry who have remained silent since Floyd's death, despite worldwide outcry.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," he wrote. "Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone."

He added, "I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you…"

Shortly after 35-year-old Lewis posted his message, some of his fellows racing competitors including Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc have spoken out.

Taking to Instagram, Ricciardo wrote: "Seeing the news the last few days has left me saddened, what happened to George Floyd and what continues to happen in today's society is a disgrace. Now more than ever we need to stand together, unified together.

"Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action. We need to stand up, we need to be a WE. Let's be better people. It's 2020 ffs. Black lives matter."

Ferrari driver Leclerc said on Twitter: "To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't express myself earlier than today. And I was completely wrong."

"I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I've seen on Internet. Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence. Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness.

"It is our responsibility to speak out against injustice. Don't be silent. I stand #BlackLivesMatters."

Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with third-degree murder after footage of the disgraced officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes circulated on social media.

During the arrest, Floyd could be heard desperately calling out "I can't breathe" several times during the incident. He was later confirmed dead after being taken to hospital, resulting in protests across the globe.