Nicki Minaj responds to rumours she's pregnant with her second child

11 July 2022, 12:35

The rapper took to Instagram live to address fan's rumours that she is expecting her second child.

Nicki Minaj shut down rumours that she is pregnant with her second child this weekend (Jul 10).

The 'Anaconda' rapper went live on Instagram to speak to her fans. Midway through the broadcast, Nicki was asked whether she was expecting a second child with husband Kenneth Petty.

She responded with "I'm not fat, y'all, I'm pregnant. Yeah, I meant to tell y’all, [but] I forgot.”

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

Petty and Minaj share a baby boy together
Picture: Getty Images

Fans began congratulating the rapper on the news, with one fan writing "we knew it."

Nicki was laughing at the responses, before going silent to address her mis-wording.

“Oh wait,” she said seriously. “Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say, ‘I’m not pregnant, I’m fat".

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

Minaj then laughed again and apologised for saying the words in the wrong order.

“But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages,” she added. “Oh my god."

Nicki Minaj hilariously raps 'Monster' alongside Adele in iconic Carpool Karaoke

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child together in September 2020, a year after they married.

The couple have faced controversy over the past few years, as Petty has been sentenced to a year of in-home detention and three years of probation after failing to register as a sex offender.

Nicki is yet to announce the name of her son, but often refers to him as ‘Papa Bear’ on social media.

