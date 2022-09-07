Nicki Minaj’s missing acrylic nail is being auctioned online for thousands of dollars

Nicki's acrylic nail that fell off during her VMA's performance is being sold for thousands of dollars.

Nicki Minaj's acrylic nail from her performance at this year's VMA's is being auctioned online for tens of thousands of dollars.

The Barbz are known for their wild antics to support the rapper, and Minaj's acrylic nail has been spotted on eBay with bids reaching thousands of dollars.

The nail in question is a coral and gold jewelled design, which she had on during her VMA's performance last month.

Azealia Banks body-shames "boring" Nicki Minaj in scathing post

Nicki during her VMA performance last month where she lost the infamous nail. Picture: Getty Images

In the description of the auctioned item obtained by The Shade Room, a fan managed to catch the nail after it fell off during her performance.

"I was front row in the pit at the VMAs and Nicki's acrylic nail fell off moments before she started to perform (her crew quickly glued on a replacement)."

They added: "This nail was WORN by THE QUEEN NICKI!!"

Nicki Minaj responds to shocking claims made by alleged 'former assistant'

The nail did indeed fall off during her performance. Picture: Getty Images

"Our phones were locked up during filming, however I have included photos taken before and after the show to prove authenticity."

They continued: "Happy to provide any further evidence if desired."

Now, it appears that the nail has actually sold - for $55,000 plus $5 shipping - after 53 bids were placed.

Nicki Minaj forced to cancel 'chaotic' and 'overcrowded' meet-and-greet

The nail has now sold for $55,000. Picture: Twitter

In pictures of Nicki's VMA performance, she is indeed missing a nail - proving that this auction is probably the nail she wore at the awards ceremony.

Social media was rife with comments over the price tag, with one saying that the "barbz are delusional LOL."

Whoever is the lucky recipient of Nicki's nail is sure to have an artefact on their hands from her iconic VMA performance.