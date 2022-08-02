Nicki Minaj responds to shocking claims made by alleged 'former assistant'

2 August 2022, 11:46

A person pretending to be Nicki's ex-assistant Kate Miller made shocking allegations about the rapper online.

A person claiming to be an old assistant of Nicki Minaj has taken to Instagram to post claims about the rapper.

Under the name of Kate Miller, they made 50 Instagram posts in an attempt to expose Minaj.

Allegedly, Nicki had fired her assistant and this Instagram bombardment was a way to get back at the rapper.

Nicki Minaj forced to cancel 'chaotic' and 'overcrowded' meet-and-greet

Nicki has called the allegations 'dumb'
Nicki has called the allegations 'dumb'. Picture: Getty Images

The account claimed that Minaj paid $75,000 for her new song 'Freaky Girl' to chart, and even alleged that Nicki owes $173 million in unpaid taxes.

They said that "I am Onika's ex-assistant who she fired for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account."

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

Among the 50 stories that were uploaded to this account was the owner answering questions from people, including her relationship to other singers such as Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Nicki even blocked the account, before taking to Instagram live to address the claims made by the account.

She shut down the gossip and said that she was "mind blown that people are this f*cking dumb."

"That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea. Chile", she continued.

"But, it's not even that. It's the tea sound so f*cking dumb, and for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It's clearly a kid."

After fans did some digging, the profile picture on the account actually belongs to a content director at a PR firm, not an assistant on Minaj's.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Nicki Minaj forced to cancel 'chaotic' and 'overcrowded' meet-and-greet

Nicki Minaj forced to cancel 'chaotic' and 'overcrowded' meet-and-greet

Nicki Minaj responds to rumours she's pregnant with her second child

Nicki Minaj responds to rumours she's pregnant with her second child

Kenneth Petty was sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

Is Nicki Minaj the creative director of Maxim? Rapper collaborates with sports gambling brand

Is Nicki Minaj the creative director of Maxim? Rapper collaborates with sports gambling brand
Nicki Minaj roasted for her 'out of breath' walk on the Met Gala carpet

Nicki Minaj roasted for her 'out of breath' walk on the Met Gala carpet

More News

Travis Scott 'drops major hint' at his 6-month-old son's name with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott 'drops major hint' at his 6-month-old son's name with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Chris Brown rips his pants open mid-performance

Chris Brown rips his trousers open mid-performance

Chris Brown

Beyoncé removes offensive lyric from new album after being criticised online

Beyoncé removes offensive lyric from new album after being criticised online

Beyonce

The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far

The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far

What happened to Lil Durk? The pyrotechnic incident explained

What happened to Lil Durk? The pyrotechnic incident explained