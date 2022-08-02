Nicki Minaj responds to shocking claims made by alleged 'former assistant'

A person pretending to be Nicki's ex-assistant Kate Miller made shocking allegations about the rapper online.

A person claiming to be an old assistant of Nicki Minaj has taken to Instagram to post claims about the rapper.

Under the name of Kate Miller, they made 50 Instagram posts in an attempt to expose Minaj.

Allegedly, Nicki had fired her assistant and this Instagram bombardment was a way to get back at the rapper.

Nicki Minaj forced to cancel 'chaotic' and 'overcrowded' meet-and-greet

Nicki has called the allegations 'dumb'. Picture: Getty Images

The account claimed that Minaj paid $75,000 for her new song 'Freaky Girl' to chart, and even alleged that Nicki owes $173 million in unpaid taxes.

They said that "I am Onika's ex-assistant who she fired for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account."

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

1/18

Nicki fired her assistant and the DRAMA -thread



Don’t @ me no nonsense cause I won’t respond cause I’m not a fan I’m just watching the ☕️ unfold pic.twitter.com/V5jO9V8I94 — brèa (@juicebox_bby) August 1, 2022

Among the 50 stories that were uploaded to this account was the owner answering questions from people, including her relationship to other singers such as Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Nicki even blocked the account, before taking to Instagram live to address the claims made by the account.

She shut down the gossip and said that she was "mind blown that people are this f*cking dumb."

"That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea. Chile", she continued.

"But, it's not even that. It's the tea sound so f*cking dumb, and for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It's clearly a kid."

After fans did some digging, the profile picture on the account actually belongs to a content director at a PR firm, not an assistant on Minaj's.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA