Man who killed Nicki Minaj’s father receives prison sentence after hit-and-run

After a year and a half on trial, the man who killed Nicki Minaj's father has been sentenced.

The man who killed Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj in February 2021 has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Charles Polevich, 71, hit 64-year-old Maraj whilst he was walking in Long Island, New York.

The incident was a hit-and-run, and Polevich drove off without calling emergency services and also hid the car.

Nicki posted a sweet tribute to her father on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Maraj died at Nassau County hospital, and his killer was arrested and charged three days after the incident.

Polevich was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving the death of a person and tamering with or suppressing physical evidence.

He pleaded guilty to both charges this May, and the judge has declared that he would sentence Polevich to "no more than one year in jail."

An attorney for Polevich has said in a statement that "Mr Polevich is extremely remorseful for any role he may have played in Mr Maraj’s death. There are no allegations of substance use or abuse as causative of his conduct and it is our belief that a medical heart issue contributed to Mr Polevich’s conduct."

The 72-year-old was also ordered to pay a $5000 fine and had his driver's licence suspended for six months.

Minaj has a son with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

Nicki did not address her father's death until May 2021, when the 'Anaconda' rapper posted a message to her website stating that Maraj's death had been "the most devastating loss of my life."

She continued: "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved and will be very missed."

