Why is Nicki Minaj beefing with Latto? All the drama explained

Nicki Minaj has spoken up and has accused the Grammys of prioritising newer artists in rap categories, and made some striking claims about rapper Latto in the process.

Nicki Minaj has taken to her Instagram stories to take swipes at emerging rap artists, including Latto, as she accused the Grammy awards of prioritising newer artists in the rap categories.

Nicki's song 'Super Freaky Girl' was reportedly denied to compete in the rap category at next year's Grammy Awards, and has instead been moved to the 'pop' category.

The rapper has now blasted the awards and claimed that newer artists "don't deserve over people who have been deserving for many years."

Nicki Minaj’s missing acrylic nail is being auctioned online for thousands of dollars

Nicki Minaj has been beefing with Latto following a Grammy's incident. . Picture: Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Nicki's tune 'Super Freaky Girl' was moved from the rap to the pop category for consideration, despite spending its eighth week at the top of the rap charts.

Minaj originally submitted the track to the rap category, however the Recording Academy's committee determined that Minaj’s song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead.

She criticised the decision and said "why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki?" on her Instagram stories.

Why did Mulatto change her stage name? What is the rapper's new name?

Nicki wasn't afraid to speak out on her social media. Picture: Twitter

Nicki beefed Latto on Instagram live. Picture: Instagram

She then spoke about Latto, and claimed that her song 'Big Energy' should also be moved to the pop category.

Latto then went IN on Nicki - she pulled up old DM's and articles about previous drama and kept repeating the hashtag #40yearoldbully - referring to Nicki's age.

Nicki tweeted that she felt she was being treated differently to newer rappers like Latto, who clapped back saying Nicki was bullying her.

Nicki Minaj responds to shocking claims made by alleged 'former assistant'

Latto is a rapper known for her tune 'Big Energy'. Picture: Getty Images

"I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully", Big Latto tweeted to her 2.3 million followers.

This back and forth then continued for a while and Latto even fired shots at Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty, and said "super freaky grandma is married AND related to f***ing rapists.

So far, this drama is still yet to be resolved by either party and with Grammy 2023 nominations coming out soon, it is likely to be reignited.