Kanye West fans react to his sparse room in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye is living in the Mercedes Benz stadium. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Kanye fans have reacted to Kanye's room at the Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is finishing 'Donda'.

Kanye has revealed the room he is living in the Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he is finishing his upcoming album.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the sparse room.

Kanye has shocked fans by sharing a picture of the room he is staying in in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is finishing his album.

The room is almost empty, featuring a bed, tv and some weights - alongside a few of the rappers things.

Fans had mixed reactions, sharing their thoughts on Instagram and Twitter.

One fan took to the 'Yeezus' rappers Instagram comments, saying: "Nice living quarters goat.... Looking forward to album of the century.".

Another said: "Bro nested in a stadium and they just accept it".

Fans had mixed responses in the rappers Instagram comments. Picture: Instagram

Fans on Twitter also responded to the rappers new room, saying: "Bro living in a jail cell".

One tweeter wrote: "This is not normal." whilst another said: "This album better be EVERYTHING because [the] dramatics Chile".

Bro living in a jail cell — 𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙗𝙚𝙫 (@washedbev) July 28, 2021

This is not normal. — Jordan King (@916kappa_p) July 28, 2021

This album better be EVERYTHING because thr dramatics chile pic.twitter.com/lxTZP2nqqe — 𝑀𝑦𝑁𝑎𝑚𝑒𝐼𝑠𝐼𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑣𝑎𝑛𝑡𝐻𝑒𝑟𝑒✍🏾 (@An0nymously_She) July 28, 2021

Some fans seemed impressed by the rappers living arrangements, saying: "He’s been surrounded by a materialistic lifestyle for so long I bet that little room gave him some much peace.".

One Twitter user commented: "Got everything you’d need, this seems relaxing as hell tbh.".

"Especially if youre someone like Kanye". they concluded.

He’s been surrounded by a materialistic lifestyle for so long I bet that little room gave him some much peace. — MissDramatica (@MizzDramatica) July 28, 2021

Got everything you’d need, this seems relaxing as hell tbh. Especially if youre someone like Kanye — elijah (@HawksNest) July 28, 2021

Kanye's upcoming album 'Donda' is expected to be released on August 6th 2021.