Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drizzy has found a way to permanently be in London with a new waxwork figure!

Drake has touched down in London town - via a brand-new waxwork figure of himself at Madame Tussauds.

This week, the infamous museum of celebs announced that Drizzy will be joining a whole host of celebs including Rihanna and Beyoncé at the London locations.

Fans were quick to react to the news that Drake was joining the collection, and praised the wax work for its alikeness to the rapper.

Drizzy has a new waxwork in London. Picture: Getty

The Canadian rapper's looks is modelled on his look from his 2021 surprise appearance at Wireless festival in London, and he wears a green puffer jacket with white Nike trainers.

Drizzy's signature facial hair is also added, as well as a heart shaved into his hairline.

Some of the rapper's jewellery, including Cartier and Van Cleef has been replicated on his waxwork.

Drake's waxwork can be seen at the London museum. Picture: Instagram

The manager of Madame Tussauds said that "Drake has shown his love for London on numerous occasions with his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival being just one example of this."

He joins an array of rappers and musicians at the London museum, and fans have reacted to the waxwork reveal.

"They did a great job!", one fan tweeted over the announcement of the statue.

drake's wax figure having the heart in his hair is hilarious — ⊹ 🦅 (@htvzn) February 9, 2023

Another said, "Damn Drake has been wanting to be a UK boy for a while" on social media, pointing to his love for London.

In other news, Drizzy picked up his fifth Grammy for best rap/sung collaboration for Wait For You last weekend.

The Drake figure can be seen at Madame Tussauds London from Friday February 10.