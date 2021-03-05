Drake 'What's Next' lyrics meaning explained

Drake "What's Next" lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty/YouTube

What are the lyrics to Drake's song 'What's Next'? And what do they mean?

Drake surprised fans when he dropped his three-track EP 'Scary Hours 2' on Friday (Mar 5).

The Canadian rapper, 34, shocked fans with his release, as most people were anticipating the release of his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

Scary Hours 2 consists of one Drake solo track 'What's Next' and two feature tracks songs; 'Wants and Needs' feat. Lil Baby and 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' feat. Rick Ross.

Drake's solo track was one of his tracks that had leaked, which people thought were going to be on this forthcoming album. It is the only track from the EP, which has been supported by an official music video.

Now, the song has been released and seems to be a favourite amongst fans.

But what are the lyrics to 'What's Next'and what do they mean?

"I sit in a box where the owners do/A boss is a role that I've grown into"

In this lyric, Drake is referring to sitting in the luxurious exclusive box at a sports Arena. It's likely the rapper was referring to NBA team Toronto Raptors, as he often reps them and his city. In 2013, Drizzy became the teams official Global Ambassador.

Drake also refers to himself as a boss, not just in the music industry, but due to his multiple business ventures.

Yeah, I got one, Virgil got one and that there is the only two/Man, how many times have I shown improvement?

Drake mentions Virgil Abloh, who is the founder of the fashion brand, Off-White. Off-White collaborated with the luxury watch brand, Patek Philippe, for a special version of the Nautilus design, back in April 2019. Only Drake and Virgil have their hands on the exclusive watch. The pair debuted in January 2020 on Instagram.

"I'm posted in Stockholm/It's me, the owls and the twins, it's only the real"

Drake refers to his OVO (October's Very Own) team which consists of OVO Mark and OVO Noel – known as Night Owl Sound. Mark is one of Drake’s DJ’s and Noel is a producer/engineer who works closely with the rapper.

The "twins" Drake is referring to is Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta. They are Swedish twins who have often collaborates with Drake. The pair have modelled for Drizzy's OVO clothing line and starred in his Nice For What music video.

"Weezy had handed it off, I still got no fumbles/I'm on the hot one hundo, numero uno/This one ain't come with a bundle"

“Weezy” is Lil Wayne’s nickname. The rapper signed Drake to his Young Money Records label n 2009, following the release of his mixtape, So Far Gone. Drake is also saying he has not lost or gotten off track with his career, as he hasn't "fumbled".

"I'm in the Wynn, a million in chocolate chips/And that's just how my cookie crumble"

Wynn is a brand of high-end luxury hotels, based in Paradise, Nevada. On September 12, 2019, Drizzy partnered with its Las Vegas location by opening an OVO pop-up boutique.

A million in chocolate chips” refers to money and “that’s just how my cookie crumble”, means that's how things have played out. Drake is saying he has a lot of money, and it just is the way it is.

Scary Hours 2 tracklist. Picture: Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records and Republic Records.