Drake's Nocta golf collection: Products, how to buy & more
23 September 2021, 14:32
Here's everything you need to know about Drake's golf collection.
Drake has announced his latest project, his 'Stephen Sher' golf collection with his label 'Nocta' which is a sub-label under the Nike umbrella.
The star announced the collaboration on his instagram, alongside a touching tribute to his uncle who he shares shaped his love for the sport.
Here's everything you need to know about Drake's Nocta golf collection.
-
What is Drake's Nocta golf collection inspired by?
Drake announced his latest collection with an instagram post that shared photo of his uncle, calling him "one of my idols".
The star went on to say that his uncle: "showed [him] much of what life had to offer and even more so what your own life can become when you are dedicated and loyal."
The star added that his late grandmother was laid to rest near the King Valley Golf Club, adding further sentiment.
As well as this, the star included a picture of a sentimental note that his uncle had written to him.
In the note the rapper's uncle tells that he once had a feeling golf would be the "special connection" between him and his nephew.
The full post can be seen below.
-
What is the release date for Drake's Nocta golf collection?
The collection was made available on Thursday, September 23rd at 10 p.m. EST.
-
How much does Drake's Nocta Golf Collection cost?
Retail prices for the collection range from $32 to $500.
Products such as glasses and t-shirts are at the cheaper end of the scale whilst jackets land at around $300-$500.
-
How to buy Drake's Nocta Golf Collection?
The collection was made available for purchase via the SNKRS app, as well as on NOCTA.com.
-
Is Drake's Nocta golf collection available via resale?
The products are available on resale site STOCKX for fans that miss the original drop.
Updates can be found on Instagram at: @officialNOCTA.