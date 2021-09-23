Drake's Nocta golf collection: Products, how to buy & more

Here's everything you need to know about Drake's golf collection.

Drake has announced his latest project, his 'Stephen Sher' golf collection with his label 'Nocta' which is a sub-label under the Nike umbrella.

The star announced the collaboration on his instagram, alongside a touching tribute to his uncle who he shares shaped his love for the sport.

Updates can be found on Instagram at: @officialNOCTA.