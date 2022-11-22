Why did the AMA's cancel Chris Brown's Michael Jackson tribute performance?

Chris has spoken out as to why his Michael Jackson tribute performance was cancelled at the AMA's.

Chris Brown's performance at this weekend's AMA's was cancelled last minute, and fans were outraged by this news.

Celebrities also rallied around Breezy as he expressed his disappointment in the cancelled performance, including Kelly Rowland, who asked people to 'chill out' after he was booed.

There have been rumours flying around about the reason behind the pulling of the Jackson tribute, and here is all we know.

Chris Brown was meant to perform at the AMAs this weekend. . Picture: Getty Images

Chris Brown shared with his 124 million followers on Instagram that his AMA appearance was cancelled for "reasons unknown."

According to Puck, an online news outlet, Breezy's performance was shelved as ABC executives weren't keen on "the prospect of a convicted domestic abuser feting an alleged child molester on a Disney network."

Reports claimed that once the executives found out about the performance, they immediately pulled the tribute.

Chris Brown has done MJ tributes before. Picture: Getty Images

However, Disney was still okay with Breezy performing, but not doing the tribute to MJ celebrating 40 years of thriller as it could be too "radioactive", and the reception may not have been well taken.

Upon hearing on the cancellation, Brown posted a video of himself rehearsing for the tribute on social media, with the caption "U SERIOUS?" with a facepalm emoji.

Singer Ciara was also meant to be involved in the tribute, but this was also cancelled.

Kelly Rowland, who defended Breezy on stage at the AMA's commented on the post to say: "I know you already know this but, I LOVE YOU CHRIS!! PERIOD!" as support.

Others said to Chris: "The AMA’s doesn’t deserve this performance! Thank you so much Chris."

The AMA's are yet to comment on the cancelled performance.