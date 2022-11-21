Kelly Rowland slammed for defending Chris Brown after he was BOOED at awards show

The former Destiny's Child member defended Breezy after he was booed by the audience at last night's AMA's.

Chris Brown was booed after winning an award at last night's American Music Awards, which saw Kelly Rowland defending the singer.

During Sunday night's ceremony, Breezy won the AMA for Favourite Male R&B Artist.

After Kelly announced that Brown had won the award, many boos were heard from the crowd which led the singer to defend Chris.

Kelly Rowland reveals she would "torture herself" over Beyoncé comparisons

Kelly Rowland told the audience to chill after they booed at Breezy. Picture: Getty Images

After presenting the award, Kelly said: "Now, Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting the award on his behalf."

This was then met to boos by the crowd, and she then said "Excuse me. Chill out."

Also at the awards, Breezy claimed that the AMA's cancelled his performance, which was due to be a Michael Jackson tribute, at the last minute.

A Chris Brown lookalike is reportedly charging $1500 for meet-and-greets

Breezy wasn't present at last night's awards after he couldn't perform an MJ tribute. Picture: Getty Images

He took to Instagram to share footage of him practicing for the performance and wrote: "U SERIOUS?" after finding out it had been scrapped.

In the comments he added: "WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown."

In the category of Best Male R&B Artist, nominated were Brent Faiyaz, GIVĒON, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd, with Brown scooping up the award.