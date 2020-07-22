Kelly Rowland reveals she would "torture herself" over Beyoncé comparisons

22 July 2020, 13:13

Kelly Rowland spoke about comparing herself to Beyonce during her time in Destiny's Child.
Kelly opened up about being compared to her Destiny's Child bandmate during an episode of The Voice Australia.

Kelly Rowland has spoken openly about being compared to Beyoncé during her time in Destiny's Child.

Beyonce's father drops unheard 90's Destiny's Child album

The 'Coffee' singer, 39, revealed that she used to "torture herself" in her head over the comparisons during a recent episode of The Voice Australia, which Rowland is a judge on.

"There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room," said Kelly.
Kelly was mentoring contestant Chris Sebastian, who admitted he was feeling overshadowed by his older brother, and the former girl group member was on hand to empathise.

"I know this feeling," she shared, "Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?"

"I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways."

"I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull," she added, "There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder."

Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles were two of the founding members of Destiny's Child, with Michelle Williams joining the group in 2000.
After the group went on hiatus, and later disbanded in 2006, Kelly went on to achieve huge success with her solo endeavours. Her debut album, Simply Deep, debuted at number one in the UK and featured the iconic number-one single 'Dilemma' with Nelly.

Other huge hits of Kelly's include 'Work', 'When Love Takes Over' with David Guetta, 'Commander' and 'Down for Whatever', and she dropped her latest single 'Coffee' back in April.

