A Chris Brown lookalike is reportedly charging $1500 for meet-and-greets

30 August 2022, 15:41

This lookalike is apparently charging the big bucks for fans of the original singer to meet him.

A Chris Brown lookalike is reportedly charging 'fans' upwards of $1500 dollars to meet him.

This is a similar price to a ticket and meet-and-greet of the actual Breezy at one of his concert shows.

Breezy is known for his wacky and wonderful fan interactions at his concerts, where he has even fake proposed to a fan as part of his meet-and-greets.

Chris Brown fans are allegedly paying $1000 for his meet-and-greet

An image of a Chris Brown lookalike surfaced online, with a caption reading "Going to be in Detroit this weekend, meet and greets $1500", written on the screen.

The man is dubbed "Chris Grey" and has been identified as @tysonwuthi on Instagram.

Despite the image of him with the caption suggesting that he is charging thousands for a greeting, he is now denying the allegations of hosting these meet-ups.

Chris Brown addresses hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ battle with Drake

Chris Brown in concert
Chris Brown in concert. Picture: Getty Images

"THESE ARE ALL LIES ABOUT ME... I HAVEN'T MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH ANYONE," he wrote on his Story. "I WOULD NEVER DO THAT... THE MEDIA LIES TO YOU JUST TO MAKE THE FANS GET MAD AT ME... DON'T BELIEVE IT", he continued.

It is unclear whether he is charging the big bucks for these interactions, but rappers do notably have lookalikes riding on their coattails.

Rapper Drake's lookalike has also been confusing fans as they have mistaken him for the real Drizzy.

