Chris Brown fans are allegedly paying $1000 for his meet-and-greet

22 July 2022, 13:02

Breezy is charging big bucks to meet the singer in his American concert run.

Chris Brown is allegedly charging thousands of dollars for fans to meet him on his recent American music tour.

Fans have been sharing their pictures and experience on social media, praising Breezy for the genuine time spent with them.

Others have been debating whether the price is justifiable to meet the 'Psychic' singer.

Chris Brown is currently on tour with Lil Baby
Chris Brown is currently on tour with Lil Baby. Picture: Getty Images

It has emerged on Twitter that fans have been paying in the thousands for exclusive meet and greets after Breezy's concert.

The most expensive VIP package costs $3500 and includes a front row seat, VIP merchandise and a gift bag.

He is known for having dedicated fans, so perhaps this price seems a small price to pay to meet the R&B singer.

Even singer Yung Bleu supported Brown with the steep price, and tweeted: "1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad . Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills."

Yung Bleu chimed in on the conversation.
Yung Bleu chimed in on the conversation. Picture: Getty Images

Lots of fans took to Twitter to praise Breezy with the pictures that have gone viral with fans at his shows.

One tweeted "Chris Brown managed to make every girl he took a picture with look like the love of his life lmfao I’m scared of him."

Fans have also unearthed old images of Brown at meet and greets, where he is seen 'proposing' to a fan and embracing them.

Some pictures even have Breezy picking up fans and smiling for the camera.

