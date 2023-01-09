Chris Brown shares adorable post for daughter Lovely Symphani's first birthday

Breezy's youngest child has just turned one!

Chris Brown has shared the cutest post for his daughter, who has just turned one.

Lovely Symphani was born in January 2022 to the rapper and the model Diamond Brown.

Fans took to the comment section to share their happy wishes, with mum Diamond also sharing snaps of her daughter's birthday.

Lovely had a birthday party with her rapper father and model mother. Picture: Instagram

"MY PRINCESS IS 1", Breezy captioned the Instagram picture of his daughter laughing underneath a teepee.

On the one-year-old's Instagram account, which is presumably run by her parents, they shared an array on images of her birthday party, which included a bouncy castle and horse.

The caption read, "t’s been a ONEderful year!✨ Thank you all for the love."

Some fans were initially confused with Brown's birthday post with one saying, "But when did he have a 3rd baby?"

Another said: "you be popping kids outta nowhere but happy birthday."

Among the attendees was Chris' older daughter Royalty and other family and friends.

Lovely, 1, and Royalty, 8, are half-siblings. Picture: Instagram

The 'Forever' rapper has two previous children, a daughter, Royalty Brown, 8, with Nia Guzman-Ameya, and a son, Aeko Catori Brown, 3, with Ammika Harris.

The theme of Lovely's party was 'Winter Wonderland'

His first daughter with model Diamond Brown was born in January 2022, which he confirmed three months later.