Chris Brown 'Under the Influence' Tour 2023: Dates, tickets & more
9 December 2022, 15:19
Chris Brown will be touring the UK early next year!
Chris Brown has announced tour dates for his highly-anticipated 'Under the Influence' tour for 2023 and you're not going to want to miss out.
He will take to the stage in Dublin, London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester in February 2023 in support of his album Breezy which was released earlier this year.
Tickets are now on sale from Friday 9th December at 10:00am.
You're not going to want to miss these headline shows from Breezy himself, which includes a show at the O2 Arena in London on Valentines Day!
Brown will bring R&B flair to the UK in his first headline shows in 10 years.
Supporting Breezy will be none other than Skillibeng, who is a rising dancehall artist.
Here are the full UK concert dates for Chris Brown's 'Under the Influence' tour:
11 February 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
12 February 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
14 February 2023 - London, UK - The O2
15 February 2023 - London, UK - The O2
16 February 2023 - London, UK - The O2
17 February 2023 - London, UK - The O2
19 February 2023 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
20 February 2023 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
21 February 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
