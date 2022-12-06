Chris Brown buys Tesla for baby mama Diamond Brown

Breezy is certainly feeling generous this time of year!

Chris Brown has gifted his baby mama Diamond a brand-new white Tesla and is certainly giving Christmas this time of year.

Diamond, who is mother to Breezy's youngest child, Lovely, was given the car and was seemingly over the moon with her new wheels.

There is no word whether Brown is exclusive with Diamond or Ammika, his other baby mama.

Why did the AMA's cancel Chris Brown's Michael Jackson tribute performance?

Chris Brown has three children. . Picture: Getty Images

Diamond shared a picture of her new vehicle from Breezy and wrote in the caption, "Forever grateful. Thank u CB."

She posted a boomerang of the new car on her Instagram story this week, as she gears up to celebrate her daughter Lovely Symphani turn one next month.

Fans were quick to commend Breezy over his generous gift, with one saying, "Chris is amazing - always taking care of his kids & their mothers. Y’all dudes need to take notes."

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris gave his baby mama a Tesla as a gift. Picture: Instagram

Another said: "He be taking care of the Baby mother", pointing to the gift he bought Diamond.

One fan poked fun at infamous celebrity baby daddy Nick Cannon by saying, "Nick Cannon take notes", after he has 11 children with six baby mamas.

Breezy is a busy man after buying his baby mama these new wheels, and is gearing up for a European tour early next year.