Chris Brown rips his trousers open mid-performance

Breezy suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction in a recent tour date.

Chris Brown has been left red-faced after an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at a recent tour date.

Breezy ripped open his trousers after slow-dancing to his track "No Guidance" in Detroit, Michigan.

He and the crowd erupted into laughter after his pants split right down the crotch.

Chris Brown is currently on tour with Lil Baby. Picture: Getty Images

Luckily for Brown, the wardrobe malfunction happened in the last few songs of his 33-track setlist.

Breezy performed tracks from his new album 'Breezy', as well as singing classics including 'Ayo' and 'No Air'.

He managed to tie a long sleeve shirt around his trousers to cover the rip and perform the last few songs.

Breezy suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a recent tour date. Picture: Twitter

Brown addressed the audience: "I’m not gonna front like my pants ain’t rip in the middle of that last routine."

He continued: "I’ma wrap it from the front so you good. We gotta go crazy before I get up outta here."

Breezy recently made news after it was revealed that fans were paying thousands of dollars to meet the singer.

Fans have been sharing their pictures and experience on social media, praising Breezy for the genuine time spent with them.

The pictures obtained on Twitter from various meet and greets, and it can be seen that Breezy poses in intimate positions, as well as embracing and even 'proposing' to fans.