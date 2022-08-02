Chris Brown rips his trousers open mid-performance

2 August 2022, 12:41

Breezy suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction in a recent tour date.

Chris Brown has been left red-faced after an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction at a recent tour date.

Breezy ripped open his trousers after slow-dancing to his track "No Guidance" in Detroit, Michigan.

He and the crowd erupted into laughter after his pants split right down the crotch.

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown is currently on tour with Lil Baby
Chris Brown is currently on tour with Lil Baby. Picture: Getty Images

Luckily for Brown, the wardrobe malfunction happened in the last few songs of his 33-track setlist.

Breezy performed tracks from his new album 'Breezy', as well as singing classics including 'Ayo' and 'No Air'.

He managed to tie a long sleeve shirt around his trousers to cover the rip and perform the last few songs.

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Breezy suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a recent tour date
Breezy suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a recent tour date. Picture: Twitter

Brown addressed the audience: "I’m not gonna front like my pants ain’t rip in the middle of that last routine."

He continued: "I’ma wrap it from the front so you good. We gotta go crazy before I get up outta here."

Breezy recently made news after it was revealed that fans were paying thousands of dollars to meet the singer.

Fans have been sharing their pictures and experience on social media, praising Breezy for the genuine time spent with them.

The pictures obtained on Twitter from various meet and greets, and it can be seen that Breezy poses in intimate positions, as well as embracing and even 'proposing' to fans.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown Fans Allegedly Pay $1,000 To Meet Singer

Chris Brown fans are allegedly paying $1000 for his meet-and-greet

Chris Brown shares first video with baby daughter Lovely Symphani

Chris Brown shares first video with baby daughter Lovely Symphani

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown addresses hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ battle with Drake

Chris Brown addresses hypothetical ‘Verzuz’ battle with Drake

Chris Brown "Till The Wheels Fall Off" lyrics meaning revealed

Chris Brown 'Till The Wheels Fall Off' lyrics meaning explained

More News

Travis Scott 'drops major hint' at his 6-month-old son's name with Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott 'drops major hint' at his 6-month-old son's name with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Nicki Minaj responds to shocking claims made by alleged 'former assistant'

Nicki Minaj responds to shocking claims made by alleged 'former assistant'

Nicki Minaj

Beyoncé removes offensive lyric from new album after being criticised online

Beyoncé removes offensive lyric from new album after being criticised online

Beyonce

The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far

The Kardashians season 2: everything we know so far

What happened to Lil Durk? The pyrotechnic incident explained

What happened to Lil Durk? The pyrotechnic incident explained