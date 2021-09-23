Chris Brown fans react to Omarion wanting to go head-to-head on 'Verzuz'

Chris Brown fans react to Omarion wanting to go against him in a 'Verzuz' battle
Chris Brown fans react to Omarion wanting to go against him in a 'Verzuz' battle. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The 'Ice Box' singer revealed he would be up for a hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle with Chris Brown.

Chris Brown fans have reacted to Omarion entertaining the idea of going up against Breezy in a hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle.

Chris Brown and Usher fans debate over long-awaited Verzuz battle

R&B group Dru Hill recently revealed they would want to do a Verzuz with the likes of Boyz II Men, 112, Jodeci, or Jagged Edge.

Now, Omarion has revealed who he thinks would be a good match for a hit-for-hit Verzuz with him.

Omarion is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer, who went solo after being in a R&B boy group B2K.
Omarion is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer, who went solo after being in a R&B boy group B2K. Picture: Getty

Just as the singer prepares for his the Millennium Tour, he stopped off at the Big Tigger Morning Show to give his views on Verzuz.

"I think it would only be a handful of people that I feel like that it would be a good Verzuz," he said.

Chris Brown revealed he would only do a Verzuz if it's him against himself.
Chris Brown revealed he would only do a Verzuz if it's him against himself. Picture: Getty

The 'Ice Box' singer continued: "I think there's a few people out there that I could do but it's a small class of people who perform like myself" before the hosts wanted him to name potential people.

"Like I said, it's only a few people. People have been throwing around some names." One of the hosts suggested Ray J, to which Omarion did not respond to.

However, when the host mentioned Chris Brown, Omarion said, "That would be dope."

Breezy's fans have been urging him to take part in a Verzuz, but the singer has made it clear that he won't be entertaining the idea.

However, Timbaland is passionate about getting the hitmaker on his and Swiss Beatz series.

Fans took to social media to react to a potential Verzuz between Brown and Omarion, with most fans don't think it will be a good match of a battle.

See fans reactions below.

