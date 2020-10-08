Chris Brown fan spots 'proof' that he's in London

Chris Brown fan spots 'proof' that he's in London. Picture: Getty

The singer was reportedly spotted at a London restaurant earlier this week.

Chris Brown sparked a frenzy on social media yesterday after he was allegedly spotted in London.

Footage appearing to show the 31-year-old singer - who was reunited with his on-off girlfriend Ammika Harris and their son Aeko Catori this week - entering Mayfair restaurant Novikov went viral yesterday.

Breezy was publicly banned from entering the UK a decade ago following his infamous 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, but it appears his ban must have been lifted.

Chris Brown was reunited with his former girlfriend Ammika Harris and their son Aeko Catori earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/@chrisbrown

And while some fans wondered whether it was actually Brown who had been spotted by a fan at their table, one eagle-eyed social media user spotted 'proof' that the R&B star was indeed in the capital.

"CHRIS BROWN IS OFFICIALLY IN LDN! LOOK AT THE BENCH?! it’s the same one ( in Victoria) Im coming like one investigator," they tweeted.

They compared a photo Brown had uploaded of himself snuggled up to Ammika and Aeko on a bench to the cast-iron camel and sphinx benches at Embankment Victoria.

Another fan zoomed in on the background of the photo and identified the city's popular Santander bikes.

CHRIS BROWN IS OFFICIALLY IN LDN! LOOK AT THE BENCH?! it’s the same one ( in Victoria) Im coming like one investigator 🕵️ 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lq9IjFPv4M — hafsa (@hafsayass) October 7, 2020

It’s the Santander bikes in the back 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lNwNyQXIt7 — 🦄🇳🇬 (@OlDirtyBarbie) October 7, 2020

The 'No Guidance' singer was preparing for a tour of the UK in 2010, but was refused entry on the grounds of him "being guilty of a serious criminal offence". Many fans are now crossing their fingers for a tour in the new year.

Meanwhile, Ammika has been living overseas with 11-month-old Aeko since January, while Breezy has been living in the United States and unable to see his son due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.